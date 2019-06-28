Trump Says 'No Rush' Regarding Tensions With Iran, Expresses Hope For Positive Outcome

(@imziishan)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday there was "no rush" around the settlement of the US-Iranian tensions and expressed hope for positive developments on the issue.

"We have a lot of time, there is no rush.

They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure," Trump said at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, as aired by the Fox television network.

"Hopefully, in the end, it's going to work out," Trump pointed out.