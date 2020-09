US President Donald Trump said via Twitter on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is enjoying good health and warned against underestimating him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said via Twitter on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is enjoying good health and warned against underestimating him.

"Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him!" Trump said.