Trump Says North Korea's Kim Sent Him 'Beautiful Letter', Another Meeting Possible
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:51 PM
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible
"I go a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "I think we will have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful three-page letter."