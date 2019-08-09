UrduPoint.com
Trump Says North Korea's Kim Sent Him 'Beautiful Letter', Another Meeting Possible

Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible.

"I go a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "I think we will have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful three-page letter."

