(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible.

"I go a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "I think we will have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful three-page letter."