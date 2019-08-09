UrduPoint.com
Trump Says North Korea's Kim Sent Him 'Beautiful Letter,' Another Meeting Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:18 PM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he received a "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and thinks another meeting between both of them is possible.

"I go a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "I think we will have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful three-page letter."

Trump said Kim pointed out in the letter that he was not happy with the recent joint South Korea-US military exercise.

Trump also said that there have been no ballistic or long-range missile tests, or nuclear tests by North Korea since his first meeting with Kim.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after Kim's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in addition to his talks with Trump.

In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for a freeze in US-South Korea military exercises and potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process stalled earlier this year, with tensions escalating after North Korea's recent missile tests.

