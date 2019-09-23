Trump says 'not at all' worried about impeachment

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the threat of impeachment over allegations that he tried to pressure Ukraine's leader into investigating his 2020 election rival Joe Biden

Asked if he was taking the threat from some Democrats seriously, Trump answered: "Not at all seriously.

" US media reports revealed that an intelligence community whistleblower had filed a report after becoming alarmed at Trump's alleged attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call.

Trump has confirmed that he discussed what he says was corruption by Biden's family during the call but denies applying pressure on Zelensky.

"We had a perfect phone call," he told reporters on arrival at the United Nations in New York. "Everybody knows it's just a Democrat witch hunt."