UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Not Considering Nationwide Quarantine 'At This Point'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Not Considering Nationwide Quarantine 'At This Point'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that presently a country-wide lockdown is not under consideration.

When asked whether he was considering instituting a nationwide quarantine, Trump said, "At this point not nationwide.

"

"There are... Some places in our nation that are not very affected at all but we may... look at certain areas, certain hot spots, as they call them, we'll be looking at that, but at this moment , no, we are not," Trump said.

Related Topics

Trump May All

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 hour ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.