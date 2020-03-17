Trump Says Not Considering Nationwide Quarantine 'At This Point'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that presently a country-wide lockdown is not under consideration.

When asked whether he was considering instituting a nationwide quarantine, Trump said, "At this point not nationwide.

"

"There are... Some places in our nation that are not very affected at all but we may... look at certain areas, certain hot spots, as they call them, we'll be looking at that, but at this moment , no, we are not," Trump said.