Trump Says Not Happy as Results of Inquiry Into WHO-China Trickle In

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is not happy with early results coming from the US inquiry into the World Health Organization (WHO) and China regarding their handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On April 14, Trump ordered the Treasury Department to withhold funds from the WHO for 60 days while his administration reviews the organization's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's coming in and I'm getting pieces already and we're not happy about it," Trump said at the White House.

Trump said his administration will soon issue recommendations on the WHO and China over the COVID-19 crisis.

Media reported earlier on Wednesday, citing current and former US officials, that last week American intelligence agencies were ordered by the White House to look through communication intercepts, human source reporting, satellite imagery and other data to determine whether the WHO and China were hiding the COVID-19 outbreak.

US intelligence agencies have also been asked to investigate whether the WHO knew about two research labs conducting studies of the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The report said the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) declined to comment on the matter and an official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said they are not aware of any such "tasking" from the White House.

US officials have said they agree the novel coronavirus most likely had natural origins, but are increasingly supportive of accusations that it leaked from the Wuhan lab and are lashing out at Beijing for its alleged lack of transparency.