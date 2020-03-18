Trump says 'not happy' with China journalist expulsions

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his disapproval of China's decision to expel American journalists from three major US newspapers as Beijing cracks down on the foreign press.

"I'm not happy to see it," Trump said. "I have my own disputes with all three of those media groups, I think you know that very well. But I don't like seeing that at all."Relations between US and China have been further strained by the planned expulsions as the two rivals spar over the coronavirus pandemic.