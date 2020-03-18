UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Not Happy' With China's Decision To Expel US Reporters

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Trump Says 'Not Happy' With China's Decision to Expel US Reporters

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was unhappy about Beijing's decision to expel American journalists from China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was unhappy about Beijing's decision to expel American journalists from China.

"I am not happy to see it," Trump said. "I am not happy about that at all."

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

30 minutes ago

Trump Blasts China for Failure to Give US 'Earlier ..

1 second ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 475 Over ..

3 minutes ago

European Stock Markets Close Down 4-6% After Volat ..

4 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting on LG poll ..

4 minutes ago

Pharmaceutical Company in St. Petersburg Begins De ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.