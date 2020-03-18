Trump Says 'Not Happy' With China's Decision To Expel US Reporters
Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:15 PM
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was unhappy about Beijing's decision to expel American journalists from China
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was unhappy about Beijing's decision to expel American journalists from China.
"I am not happy to see it," Trump said. "I am not happy about that at all."