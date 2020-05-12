UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Not Interested' in Renegotiating Trade Deal With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press conference that China is seeking to renegotiate the trade agreement with the United States, but he is not interested to do so.

"I have heard that too - they would like to reopen the trade talk to make it a better deal for them," Trump said when asked to comment on Chinese media reports on the matter. "I'm not interested in that.

Let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed."

Trump threatened earlier to terminate the trade deal with China if the country fails to live up to its promise under the Phase One accord, which went into effect on February 14, to purchase some $250 billion worth of US goods.

The implementation of the deal was discussed last week by both countries' trade delegations who hailed "a good progress on creating the governmental infrastructures necessary to make the agreement a success."

