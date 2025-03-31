Trump Says 'not Joking' About Possible Third Term As US President: NBC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his suggestion that he might seek a third term as US president, NBC news reported, which would defy the two-term limit stipulated in the US constitution.
In a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, Trump said "I'm not joking," when asked to clarify a remark on seeking another term, adding: "There are methods which you could do it."
The 78-year-old billionaire has a history of suggesting he might serve more than two terms, but Sunday's remarks were the most concrete in terms of referring to plans to achieve the goal.
Trump has launched his second presidency with an unprecedented blitz of executive power, using the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to dismantle swaths of the government, and said his supporters want even more.
"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told NBC News on Sunday. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration."
Amending the US constitution to allow a third presidential term would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, which Trump's Republican Party does not have.
Trump said it was "far too early to think about it," but told NBC he had been presented with plans that would allow him to seek reelection.
When NBC asked Trump of a possible scenario whereby Vice President JD Vance would run for president and then abdicate the role to Trump, the US president said "that's one" method.
He added that "there are others," but refused to share further details.
If Trump does not approach Congress for the constitutional amendment, he would need to get support from two-thirds of the country's 50 states to call a constitutional convention that would propose changes to the charter.
Whether he goes through Congress or the states, he would then require ratification from three-quarters of all states.
Both routes appear to be unlikely, given the current number of states and Congressional seats under Republican control.
A constitutional convention has never been successfully called in the United States, where all 27 constitutional amendments have been passed by the congressional method.
In January, days after Trump took office, Republican Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a House joint resolution to amend the constitution to allow presidents up to three terms.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch6 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as US president: NBC6 minutes ago
-
Inter six points clear in Serie A after squeezing past Udinese6 minutes ago
-
7.0-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS16 minutes ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief16 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'very angry' with Putin over Ukraine16 minutes ago
-
Barca restore Liga lead in Girona romp26 minutes ago
-
WHO says Myanmar quake a top-level emergency, seeks urgent funding26 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
American-Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid continuing Israeli atrocities in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Pedersen joins elite company with third Gent-Wevelgem win3 hours ago