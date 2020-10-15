UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Not Looking To Speak To Chinese President Xi At Present

Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:11 PM

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he is not looking to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping at present

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he is not looking to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping at present.

"I have not spoken to him in a while because I don't want to speak to him," Trump said. "I haven't spoken to him a while, not looking to speak to him right now."

When asked whether Xi has reached out to him, Trump said, "I do t want to comment on that.

"

"But they want to talk," Trump added.

Relations between the United States and China have significantly deteriorated as the Trump administration accused Beijing of unfair trade practices and a non-transparent way in dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, among other issues.

In June, Trump signed into law the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act that allows the US government to impose sanctions over alleged human rights violations of the Muslim Uyghur minority in China.

