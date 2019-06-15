UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'Not Particularly' Believes In UFOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 09:45 PM

US President Donald Trump has admitted being briefed about military sightings of unidentified flying objects but does not particularly believe in them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has admitted being briefed about military sightings of unidentified flying objects but does not particularly believe in them.

He was quizzed by ABC news about increasing reports by US Navy pilots who have been seeing strange objects flying at hypersonic speeds.

"They do say [it]. I've seen and I've read and I've heard and I did have one very brief meeting on it.

But people are saying they are seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly," he said.

The president added that he thought "our great pilots would know" if there was evidence of extraterrestrial activity but promised to "watch it."

Joseph Gradisher, spokesman for US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, told the outlet last month they had changed guidelines on how pilots should report such incidents after a rise in sightings in recent years.

