Trump Says Not Scheduled to Get Coronavirus Vaccine in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the immediate future, the president said.

"People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!" Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, US media reported that Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and other top Federal office-holders would be offered COVID-19 vaccines over the next few days.

USA Today said citing officials that shots were going to be offered to people working in all three branches of the US government and that the vaccination plan would roll out over the next 10 days.

The first batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive at distribution centers across the United States on Monday.