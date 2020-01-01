Trump Says Not Seeking War With Iran Amid Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he was not seeking a war with Iran accused by Washington of the recent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

"I don't think that would be a good idea for Iran ... I like peace ... I don't see that happening," Trump told reporters when asked about the situation around the US diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday stormed the US embassy in Baghdad and torched its outer fence in protest against recent US airstrikes that targeted the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia in Iraq and Syria.

US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the protest action, while Trump has said that the US embassy in Iraq was safe despite being attacked by pro-Iranian protesters and warned that Tehran would be held fully responsible for any damage caused to any US facilities.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, on his part, said that the United States would immediately deploy about 750 servicemen to the middle East in the wake of the events in Baghdad. Media reports said, citing sources from the Pentagon that Washington was preparing to urgently deploy up to 4,000 troops to the region.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq.