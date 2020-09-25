Trump Says Not Sure If 2020 US Presidential Election Will Be Honest

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he is not certain this year's presidential election will be honest.

"We want to make sure the election is honest and I'm not sure that it can be," Trump said, noting instances of problems with mail-in ballots.

Earlier on Thursday, the Justice Department said the FBI is investigating potential issues with mail-in ballots in the US state of Pennsylvania and found that nine military ballots - all cast for Trump - were discarded.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread mail-in voting could result in significant election fraud and has pointed to recent problems in local elections in New York, New Jersey and other places. The Democrats have said Trump's claims are unfounded.