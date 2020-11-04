Trump Says Not Thinking About Acceptance, Concession Speech as Election Voting Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has said on Tuesday that he is not yet thinking about his concession or acceptance speech as voters continue to cast their ballots on the final day of voting in the 2020 presidential election.

"I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully we'll be only doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy, not for me it's not," Trump told reporters during a visit of the Republican National Committee Annex in Arlington, Virginia.

The incumbent president also said that his campaign was doing "very well" in the key battleground states of Florida and Texas.

Many pollsters have predicted that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will emerge victorious in the election. Speaking earlier in the day, Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon lauded the "many pathways" the Democrats have to secure the required 270 electoral votes.

Trump said on September 26 that he would seek a "friendly transition" should he lose the election, although the incumbent president added that the only way he could emerge defeated would be if there was "mischief" in the voting process.