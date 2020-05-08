Trump Says Offered Sending Ventilators To Putin During Thursday Phone Call
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he offered during a recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to send ventilators to Russia.
"I suggested if they need, because we have a lot of ventilators, if they need ventilators, we'd love to send them some and we will do that at the appropriate time," Trump said.