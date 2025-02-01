Trump Says Oil And Gas Tariffs May Come Around Feb 18
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Friday that China, Canada and Mexico would not be able to forestall Washington's fresh tariffs due this weekend, adding that levies on oil and gas could come around mid-February.
Trump has pledged to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico -- and a 10 percent rate on China -- on Saturday, pointing to the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States, while flagging US trade deficits with all three countries.
"Eventually we're going to put tariffs on chips, we're going to put tariffs on oil and gas," he told reporters in the Oval Office.
"That'll happen fairly soon," he said, adding this could happen "around the 18th of February."
Trump also vowed "to put a lot of tariffs on steel," saying previous duties were relatively small compared to the levies he has in mind.
Pharmaceuticals and copper will also be targeted by future tariffs, he said.
Trump added that he had a "good meeting" with Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.
