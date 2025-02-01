Open Menu

Trump Says Oil And Gas Tariffs May Come Around Feb 18

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Trump says oil and gas tariffs may come around Feb 18

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump said Friday that China, Canada and Mexico would not be able to forestall Washington's fresh tariffs due this weekend, adding that levies on oil and gas could come around mid-February.

Trump has pledged to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico -- and a 10 percent rate on China -- on Saturday, pointing to the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States, while flagging US trade deficits with all three countries.

"Eventually we're going to put tariffs on chips, we're going to put tariffs on oil and gas," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"That'll happen fairly soon," he said, adding this could happen "around the 18th of February."

Trump also vowed "to put a lot of tariffs on steel," saying previous duties were relatively small compared to the levies he has in mind.

Pharmaceuticals and copper will also be targeted by future tariffs, he said.

Trump added that he had a "good meeting" with Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

8 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

8 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

9 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

9 hours ago
Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

9 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

9 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

9 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

9 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

10 hours ago

More Stories From World