Trump Says 'On Track' To Win US State Of Arizona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump Says 'On Track' to Win US State of Arizona

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that he was on track to win presidential election in the state of Arizona.

"Today, we're on track to win Arizona, and we only need to carry, I guess, 55 percent of the remaining vote, that's a margin that we've significantly exceeded, so we'll see what happens, but we're on track to do okay in Arizona," Trump said on Thursday evening.

Some media outlets have called Arizona with 11 electoral college votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while Trump's campaign have said they did so to saw confusion and the US president would win once all votes are counted.

