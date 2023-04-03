Trump Says On Way to New York City For Arraignment Hearing Schedule Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is en route to New York City for an arraignment hearing set for the following day in a non-disclosure settlement case involving pornography actress Stormy Daniel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is en route to New York City for an arraignment hearing set for the following day in a non-disclosure settlement case involving pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

"Heading to New York. Make America Great Again!!!" Trump wrote on Telegram.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair wit Daniels.

Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a political witch hunt amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.

On Friday, Trump said he would appeal the indictment against him by the Manhattan grand jury by arguing that the officials involved in the case, including Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, are biased.