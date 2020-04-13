Trump Says OPEC+ Looking to Cut 20Mln Barrels Per Day, Not 10 Mln

US President Donald Trump on Monday said OPEC+ members were looking to cut up to 20 million barrels per day of oil production and praised Russia and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to get the energy sector back on track

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," Trump said via Twitter. "If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia."