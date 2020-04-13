UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says OPEC+ Looking To Cut 20Mln Barrels Per Day, Not 10 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:42 PM

Trump Says OPEC+ Looking to Cut 20Mln Barrels Per Day, Not 10 Mln

US President Donald Trump on Monday said OPEC+ members were looking to cut up to 20 million barrels per day of oil production and praised Russia and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to get the energy sector back on track

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said OPEC+ members were looking to cut up to 20 million barrels per day of oil production and praised Russia and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to get the energy sector back on track.

"Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported," Trump said via Twitter. "If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia."

Related Topics

World Business Russia Twitter Oil Trump Saudi Arabia All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Medical Experts From China Visit 3 Hospitals in Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies of ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation det ..

3 minutes ago

Google Admits Mistakenly Deleting Putin's Address ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits sports compl ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.