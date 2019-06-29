Trump says open to stepping into N. Korea with Kim

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have "no problem" stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would have "no problem" stepping into North Korea if he meets the country's leader Kim Jong Un on the border with South Korea.

"Sure I would, I would. I'd feel very comfortable doing that. I'd have no problem," Trump said in response to a question on whether he might step into the country if a meeting with Kim in the demilitarised zone goes ahead.