Trump Says Oracle, Walmart to Have total Control of TikTok or US Will Not Approve Deal

Oracle and Walmart will need to have "total control" over the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in order for the United States to approve a deal between the company and its two US partners, President Donald Trump said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Oracle and Walmart will need to have "total control" over the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in order for the United States to approve a deal between the company and its two US partners, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"They are going to have total control over it," Trump told Fox news in an interview. "If we find that they do not have total control, then we are not going approve the deal."