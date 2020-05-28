Trump Says Ordered FBI to Probe Death of George Floyd During Police Arrest in Minnesota

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a statement he has ordered the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the death of an African American man who died after he was arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A video of Monday's arrest shows a white police officer pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive.

"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump said he has asked the FBI and the Justice Department to expedite the investigation, adding that "justice will be served.

"

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired and called on the Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer Derek Chauvin.

On Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said in a press release that Floyd was taken to a local hospital after the arrest and died shortly thereafter.

The MPD said police officers reported to a call of forgery in progress and found Floyd sitting on top of a car and appearing to be under the influence. The release said Floyd physically resisted officers when they handcuffed him, noting that he appeared to be suffering from medical distress.