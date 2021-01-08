Trump Says 'Outraged' by Violence at US Capitol, Focused on Ensuring Smooth Transition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) President Donald Trump said he is outraged by the violent riot that took place at the US Capitol and is working to ensure a smooth transition of power to the next administration.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," Trump said in a pre-recorded video on Thursday.

The US president also said he is outraged by the "violence, lawlessness and mayhem" that took place at the Capitol Building on Wednesday, adding that those who broke the law will "pay."

Trump added that he still strongly believes the US election laws must be reformed to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure confidence in future elections.

Trump told his supporters that their journey is just beginning, but did not give further details about the matter.

The president also called for all Americans to work together to defeat the pandemic and rebuild the world's greatest economy.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

At least five people have died including a Capitol police officer in connection with Wednesday's unrest, CNN reported.

On Thursday, House Judiciary chairman Jerrod Nadler said he supports bringing impeachment charges against Trump immediately and removing him from office for inciting his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

Acting US Attorney General Michael Sherwin said in a call with reporters that he does not rule out charging President Donald Trump with inciting a riot on Capitol Hill.