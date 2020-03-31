Trump Says Over 1Mln Americans Tested for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US health services have performed over one million coronavirus tests, US President Donald Trump announced during a daily White House briefing.

"Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus.

Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close," Trump said on Monday.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that approximately 100,000 samples are tested for coronavirus daily.