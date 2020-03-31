UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Over 1Mln Americans Tested For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump Says Over 1Mln Americans Tested for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US health services have performed over one million coronavirus tests, US President Donald Trump announced during a daily White House briefing.

"Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus.

Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close," Trump said on Monday.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that approximately 100,000 samples are tested for coronavirus daily.

Related Topics

White House Trump Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries in UAE, di ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi denies rumoured fig ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai establishes disease control centre

26 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

1 hour ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

2 hours ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.