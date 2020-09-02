UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Over $42Mln Approved In Support For Law Enforcement In Wisconsin

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Says Over $42Mln Approved in Support for Law Enforcement in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced over $42 million in Federal aid for law enforcement in the state of Wisconsin, praising their work in quelling riots that erupted in the city of Kenosha after police shot and severely wounded African-American Jacob Blake.

"We're going to be providing over $42 million to support public safety statewide, including direct support for law enforcement, and funding for additional prosecutors to punish criminals and for resources to provide services to victims of crime," Trump said at a gathering of law enforcement representatives in Kenosha.

On August 23, police was called on the scene of a domestic disturbance call and shot Blake seven times in his back as he tried to enter his car. Blake survived, but is paralyzed from the shoulders down.

The riots the erupted in Kenosha came on the heels of nationwide protests caused by the death in police custody of another African American, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25.

Trump has said he might meet the Blake family in Kenosha and that he would like to meet the family's pastor with whom he already spoke over the telephone.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, a Democrat, had appealed to Trump not to visit the city at this time given the possibility for additional unrest.

However, Trump said while there may be renewed unrest during his visit to Kenosha, it will be very promptly put out by law enforcement.

The US president also said Kenosha law enforcement would get an additional $1 million for having performed "incredibly" during a rough week for the city.

The administration has also approved $4 million for business owners in Kenosha whose premises were burned down or looted, Trump added.

