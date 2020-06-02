UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Peaceful Protests Derailed By 'Acts Of Domestic Terrorism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trump Says Peaceful Protests Derailed by 'Acts Of Domestic Terrorism'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that peaceful protests following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody were derailed by acts of domestic terrorism.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror - the destruction of innocent life, and the spilling of innocent blood is an offense to humanity and a crime against God," Trump told reporters on Monday.

The president added that the chaos is the work of professional agitators and provocateurs - anarchists and the far-left movement Antifa, among others - and put them on notice, vowing to enforce law and order.

