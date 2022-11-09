UrduPoint.com

Trump Says People Already 'Begging' Him For Jobs If He Decides To Run For President

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Trump Says People Already 'Begging' Him for Jobs if He Decides to Run for President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that some people are already "begging" him for jobs in his future administration if he decides to run for president in 2024.

"People are begging me already for jobs if I decide to run," Trump told NewsNation on Tuesday.

Asked to reveal whether he will announce to run for president at an event on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump said he cannot say anything yet but pointed out that "many people would be very happy" to hear the announcement.

Trump also said he believes that he should get all the credit if Republicans win the midterm elections and not be blamed if it loses to Democrats.

Many people have expected that Trump will announce his intention to run for President on Monday during a political rally in the state of Ohio, but he did not.

