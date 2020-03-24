UrduPoint.com
Trump Says People Should Be Able To Return To Work While Practicing Social Distancing

Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that people in the United States would be able to go back to work in the coming days while simultaneously exercising social distancing to protect the country's seniors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that people in the United States would be able to go back to work in the coming days while simultaneously exercising social distancing to protect the country's seniors.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together," Trump said via Twitter. "THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!"

