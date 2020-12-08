UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Personal Lawyer Giuliani Doing Well After Contracting COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump Says Personal Lawyer Giuliani Doing Well After Contracting COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that his personal attorney and long-time friend Rudy Giuliani is doing well after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I just spoke to him, he's doing very well, no temperature," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said his first telephone call this morning was with Giuliani.

On Sunday, Trump announced via Twitter that his lawyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CNN reported, citing a source, that Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital to undergo treatment.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump Georgetown Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

35 minutes ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

35 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

35 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

21 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

21 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.