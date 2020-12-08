Trump Says Personal Lawyer Giuliani Doing Well After Contracting COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that his personal attorney and long-time friend Rudy Giuliani is doing well after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I just spoke to him, he's doing very well, no temperature," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump said his first telephone call this morning was with Giuliani.

On Sunday, Trump announced via Twitter that his lawyer tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

CNN reported, citing a source, that Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital to undergo treatment.