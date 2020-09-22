UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Pick For US Supreme Court Possible On Saturday Out Of 5 Women Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says Pick for US Supreme Court Possible on Saturday Out of 5 Women Candidates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he may choose his candidate for the US Supreme Court on Saturday and is considering the potential candidate for a list of five women to replace the deceased justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I'd rather see it all take place before the election," Trump told reporters on Monday, referring to the November 3 presidential election.

Trump pointed out that he has already spoken to some of potential candidates and plans to hold more meetings soon.

