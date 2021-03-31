UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Planning Holding Rally Soon, May Run For President In 2024

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Trump Says Planning Holding Rally Soon, May Run for President in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview shown on Wednesday that he may run for president again in 2024 and contemplates holding a rally soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview shown on Wednesday that he may run for president again in 2024 and contemplates holding a rally soon.

"You do have hope. That I can tell you.

We love our country, we all owe a lot to our country," Trump replied to a question whether his supporters "have hope" to see him running for president in 2024.

When asked by Lara Trump, who was conducting the interview for her podcast, about the possibility of another Trump rally, the former US President said he is "thinking about doing one relatively soon."

Trump first announced that he may run for President at the CPAC conservative forum in Florida last month. The incumbent President Joe Biden also said he plans to run in 2024 for a second term in office.

