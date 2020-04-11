UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Plans To Meet With Boeing, Other Airlines This Weekend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Plans to Meet With Boeing, Other Airlines This Weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing on Friday said he will meet with executives of American airline companies including Boeing this weekend.

"We're going to be meeting with the airlines over the weekend, we have a great plan for the airlines, we've got to keep the airlines going," Trump said. "We're going to be meeting with Boeing, we're going to be meeting with a lot of companies that are great companies... we can't let anything happen to Boeing, it's got so much potential.

"

Trump has had his eye on helping Boeing stay resilient through the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel and hospitality industries were some of the first to feel the economic damage from the pandemic.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 480,000 and mover than 18,000 of them have died.

