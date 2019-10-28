UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Plans To Sign 'Phase One' Of China Trade Deal Ahead Of Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:05 PM

Signing of the first part of a massive US-China trade deal is likely to take place ahead of schedule, probably at an the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in mid-November, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday

"We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal and we'll call it phase one but it's a very big portion that would take care of the farmers, it would take care of some the other things," Trump said. "We're about I would say a little bit ahead of schedule, maybe a lot ahead of schedule, probably we'll sign it, I imagine the meeting is scheduled for Chile."

The November 16-17 summit of Pacific Rim nations is shadowed by anti-government demonstrations in Chile with the annual even just over two weeks away, but Trump said he would Chilean officials would be able to work out differences with protesters.

Earlier this month, Trump announced details of a US-China trade deal had been worked out to resolve differences over intellectual property, financial service and US agricultural exports.

Trump has said China would purchase from $40 to $50 billion of US farm products, two-and-a-half to three times more than China had purchased by Beijing at the at the nation's highest point so far.

The agreement could ease a tit-for-tat trade war with the United States and China imposing reciprocal duties on each other's products that has contributed to fears by some economists of a global recession.

