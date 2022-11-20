(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says he will not be returning to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll on whether to reinstate Trump's account.

On Saturday, Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.

"Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump said on social media on Saturday, commenting on Musk's poll.

As of around 23:00 GMT on Saturday, over 14 million Twitter users had participated in the poll, with about 52% supporting the idea of Donald Trump's banned account getting restored.

In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter's ban of Trump, however, he later said that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.