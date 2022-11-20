UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Plans To Stick With Truth Social Regardless Of Musk's Twitter Poll Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Trump Says Plans to Stick With Truth Social Regardless of Musk's Twitter Poll Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says he will not be returning to Twitter, regardless of the results of Elon Musk's poll on whether to reinstate Trump's account.

On Saturday, Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users if he should lift the permanent ban on Trump's account, which was suspended last year, following the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol.

"Vote now with positivity, but don't worry, we aren't going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" Trump said on social media on Saturday, commenting on Musk's poll.

As of around 23:00 GMT on Saturday, over 14 million Twitter users had participated in the poll, with about 52% supporting the idea of Donald Trump's banned account getting restored.

In late October, after Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, he vowed to bolster protections of free speech on social media as part of his acquisition of the platform. Musk said that he would be willing to reverse Twitter's ban of Trump, however, he later said that the reinstatement may instead be a decision made by the content moderation council.

Related Topics

Vote Social Media Twitter Trump Elon Musk January May October Billion Million

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

10 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

12 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

12 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.