WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that Poland would buy more than 30 F-35 fighter jets from the United States

"Poland has ordered 32 or 35 brand new F-35s at the highest level and the latest model," Trump said before his meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.