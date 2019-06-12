Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US Troops

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Poland will build a military facility at no cost to the US government to support the presence of 1,000 American troops, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday in a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House

"Poland will soon provide basing and infrastructure to support the military presence of about 1,000 American troops," Trump said. "The Polish government will build these projects at no cost to the United States."