Trump Says Police Departments In US Will Not Be Defunded Or Dismantled

Tue 09th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Police departments across the United States will not be defunded or dismantled, US President Donald Trump said during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement on Monday.

"There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police, there's not going to be any disbanding of our police," Trump said.

The US president also said it is important to make sure there are no bad actors in law enforcement, pointing out the circumstances of how most recently African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd's death has sparked protests and a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Activists have been calling for defunding of US police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have said they are intent on shifting police funding to youth programs and social services.

