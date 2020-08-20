UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Pompeo To Notify UN That US Intends To Restore All Snapback Sanctions On Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he has asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore all snapback sanctions on Iran.

"Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran, it's a snapback," Trump said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

