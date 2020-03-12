Trump Says Possible Europe Travel Ban May Be Extended Beyond 30 Days

It is possible the United States could extend the 30-day entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited 26 European counties two weeks prior to their arrival, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) It is possible the United States could extend the 30-day entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited 26 European counties two weeks prior to their arrival, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was suspending entry to most foreign nationals who have visited the Schengen Area 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States in order to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

"Sure it's possible," Trump said when asked if it's possible he could extend the 30-day entry ban.

Trump added he could also shorten the entry ban period if the outbreak improves in Europe.

The countries in the Schengen area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Trump said he did not consult with his European partners about the entry ban because of the urgency.

Trump also said it is possible there may be travel restrictions imposed within the United States in hot spot areas, but there have been no discussions on that idea.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.