UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Possible Europe Travel Ban May Be Extended Beyond 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:39 PM

Trump Says Possible Europe Travel Ban May Be Extended Beyond 30 Days

It is possible the United States could extend the 30-day entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited 26 European counties two weeks prior to their arrival, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) It is possible the United States could extend the 30-day entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited 26 European counties two weeks prior to their arrival, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he was suspending entry to most foreign nationals who have visited the Schengen Area 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States in order to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

"Sure it's possible," Trump said when asked if it's possible he could extend the 30-day entry ban.

Trump added he could also shorten the entry ban period if the outbreak improves in Europe.

The countries in the Schengen area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Trump said he did not consult with his European partners about the entry ban because of the urgency.

Trump also said it is possible there may be travel restrictions imposed within the United States in hot spot areas, but there have been no discussions on that idea.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Europe White House France Norway Trump Died Germany Luxembourg Iceland Austria Estonia Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Poland Czech Republic United States Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Liechtenstein Malta Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

11 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

Airlines Need 'Emergency Measures' to Survive Late ..

1 minute ago

Dr Zafar Mirza receives briefing on treatment faci ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.