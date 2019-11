US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is "potentially very close" to reaching a trade deal with China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is "potentially very close" to reaching a trade deal with China

"We have a deal, potentially very close," trump said in an interview with Fox news.

He also reiterated his view that China wants to make a deal "much more" than the US does.