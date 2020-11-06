UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Predicted 'Blue Wave' Did Not Materialize, But 'Big Red Wave' Did

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that the predicted "blue wave" of Democratic Party gains in the last election was not to be, but instead there was a big "red wave."

"There was no blue wave that they predicted.

They thought it was going to be a big blue wave - that was false, it was done for suppression reasons - but instead, there was a big red wave," Trump said on Thursday evening.

Trump also said that if the legal votes are counted, he easily wins the election, but accused the Democratic Party of attempting to steal the election by counting illegal votes.

