Trump Says Prepared to Use Full Power of Government to Deal With Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he is prepared to use the full power of the federal government to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.

"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the coronavirus," Trump said via Twitter.

The White House and Congress are currently working on developing a plan to provide economic relief in response to the harm caused to the US economy by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said earlier that House Democrats are crafting a coronavirus response bill that is expected to go for a vote on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has discussed with lawmakers and other officials the options of providing payroll tax relief, paid sick leave and small business loans, among other measures, to help deal with the outbreak.

Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus spread around the world a pandemic.

According to the latest official data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in the United States while US officials confirmed 31 deaths from the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeds 121,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University's statistics.