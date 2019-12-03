Trump says probably possible to solve France trade row

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it should be possible to rapidly resolve his trade spat with France

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it should be possible to rapidly resolve his trade spat with France

"We do a lot of trade with France and we have a minor dispute," Trump said ahead of talks with President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

"I think we'll probably be able to work it out but we have a big trade relationship and I'm sure that within a short period of time things will be looking very rosy."