Trump Says Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said during a rally that prosecutors may bring forth a fourth indictment against him to a grand jury for consideration next week.

"I should have four (indictments) by sometime next week," Trump said on Tuesday, when speaking about his legal issues.

Trump is already facing criminal charges brought in three separate indictments related to alleged hush money payments, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia may bring additional charges involving Trump's actions in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election to a grand jury next week, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two grand jury witnesses.

The two witnesses received subpoenas to appear before the grand jury, but were not instructed to appear within the next two days, the report said.

The lack of notice to promptly appear could indicate that the case will not get brought to the grand jury until next week, the report said.

Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, suggested she would pursue a grand jury indictment against Trump in early August, the report said. Willis' probe into Trump examined his alleged efforts to retain power after the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump has denounced the charges against him as part of the weaponization of the US justice system against him ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, for which he is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump currently leads in Primary polls despite the unresolved legal battles.