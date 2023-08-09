Open Menu

Trump Says Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says Prosecutors May Bring Fourth Criminal Indictment Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said during a rally that prosecutors may bring forth a fourth indictment against him to a grand jury for consideration next week.

"I should have four (indictments) by sometime next week," Trump said on Tuesday, when speaking about his legal issues.

Trump is already facing criminal charges brought in three separate indictments related to alleged hush money payments, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

Prosecutors in the US state of Georgia may bring additional charges involving Trump's actions in the wake of the 2020 US presidential election to a grand jury next week, US media reported on Tuesday, citing two grand jury witnesses.

The two witnesses received subpoenas to appear before the grand jury, but were not instructed to appear within the next two days, the report said.

The lack of notice to promptly appear could indicate that the case will not get brought to the grand jury until next week, the report said.

Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, suggested she would pursue a grand jury indictment against Trump in early August, the report said. Willis' probe into Trump examined his alleged efforts to retain power after the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump has denounced the charges against him as part of the weaponization of the US justice system against him ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, for which he is seeking the Republican Party nomination. Trump currently leads in Primary polls despite the unresolved legal battles.

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia Money May August Criminals 2020 Media

Recent Stories

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

4 hours ago
Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

4 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

3 hours ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From World