Trump Says Publication Of His Tax Returns Will Lead To 'Horrible Things' For Many People

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Friday saying that the publishing of his tax returns will lead to "horrible things" for many people while at the same time show how successful he is.

"The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises," Trump said in a statement.

Trump voiced strong criticism of Democrats and the US Supreme Court for allowing the publication of his tax returns.

The release of his returns would "lead to horrible things for so many people," and the divide in the country would grow deeper, he said.

Trump also reacted to a December 22 article, which said that he has been paying little or zero income tax while managing to remain a multi-billionaire.

"Wrong, just sold the Hotel for almost $400 million. Many of their other numbers are wrong too, but by even bigger proportions. But that's OK, being wrong doesn't matter to the Fake News!" Trump said.

Earlier on Friday, the US House Ways and Means Committee released Trump's tax returns for the years 2015-2020 after a protracted legal battle in which the former president sought to keep his tax information private.

