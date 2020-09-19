Trump Says Puerto Rico to Be Designated as Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Friday that Puerto Rico will be designated as a pharmaceutical manufacturing area.

"So, if we can build Puerto Rico back into a pharmaceutical manufacturing area, we're going to designate it as such. I think it will be unbelievable for Puerto Rico," Trump said.

Trump said such a move means his administration will seek to bring back pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Friday, the White House announced the Trump administration will provide Puerto Rico with $13 billion to help rebuild the territory's electrical grid and to support its education system following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.