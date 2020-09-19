UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Puerto Rico To Be Designated As Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Says Puerto Rico to Be Designated as Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Area

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing on Friday that Puerto Rico will be designated as a pharmaceutical manufacturing area.

"So, if we can build Puerto Rico back into a pharmaceutical manufacturing area, we're going to designate it as such. I think it will be unbelievable for Puerto Rico," Trump said.

Trump said such a move means his administration will seek to bring back pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Friday, the White House announced the Trump administration will provide Puerto Rico with $13 billion to help rebuild the territory's electrical grid and to support its education system following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Related Topics

Education White House Trump 2017 Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

52 minutes ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

34 minutes ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

34 minutes ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

1 hour ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

36 minutes ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.